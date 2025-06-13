Veteran actor Dharmendra and Arbaaz Khan are set to reunite on screen after 27 years for the upcoming film Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se. The two last appeared together in the 1998 hit Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, which also starred Salman Khan and Kajol in lead roles.

Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se is produced by Ronnie Rodrigues, CMD of Pearl Group of Companies and owner of Cinebuster Magazine Pvt. Ltd. Ronnie Rodrigues has also penned the story and the song lyrics for the film. The muhurat ceremony took place earlier this week in the city.

The launch event was attended by notable actors and personalities such as Rajpal Yadav, Vidya Malavade, Ganesh Acharya, Kangana Sharma, Sudhakar Sharma, Vijay Madaye, Cheetah Yajnesh Shetty, Udit Narayan, Yogesh Lakhani of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd, and Sonu Baggad.

According to the press note, veteran singer Udit Narayan performed an unreleased song from the film during the event.

Dharmendra praised the film, saying, “Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se is like a ‘mix veg’—full of flavors and entertainment. My best wishes to Ronnie Rodrigues and his entire team. I had a great time working with Arbaaz Khan earlier in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, and I’m excited about this new journey together,” according to a press note.

Arbaaz Khan expressed his joy at reuniting with Dharmendra on screen, saying that working with the legendary actor again makes him feel like his film journey has come “full circle.” Arbaaz said, “It’s an honour to be back on set with Dharam ji. He is an institution in himself, and our journey now feels like it has come full circle. I wish Ronnie Rodrigues and the entire cast and crew all the very best. Ronnie's sons are also part of the film, and I'm excited about the story, characters, and script.”

Produced under the banner of PBC Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd., Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se is directed by Sabir Sheikh. The team includes Keerti Kadam as Associate Producer, Nisar Akhtar as Writer, Dilip Sen and Sameer Sen as Music Directors, Naushad Parkar as Director of Photography, Mohan Baggad as Action Director, Himanshu Jhunjhunwala as Executive Producer, and Ekta Jain as Casting Director.

The film is set to begin shooting soon and is expected to release in theaters in November 2025, according to a press note from the makers.

