One day following reports that the Juhu residence of the late legendary actor Dev Anand had been sold for Rs 400 crore and was slated to be replaced by a 22-story tower, his nephew Ketan Anand has categorically dismissed the news as inaccurate.

Renowned filmmaker Dev Anand's nephew, Ketan Anand, has firmly refuted recent reports suggesting that the Anand family had sold the iconic Juhu bungalow for an estimated ₹350-400 crore. Ketan, the son of Chetan Anand, responded to these rumours by stating, “No, it's false news. I have checked with Devina and the family.”

These reports had emerged claiming that the Juhu residence where Dev Anand, along with his wife Kalpana Kartik and their children Suniel Anand and Devina Anand, had resided, had been sold to a real estate company. According to sources, the deal had been finalized, and the paperwork is currently underway. The prime location of the property, surrounded by the bungalows of prominent industrialists, led to its estimated value of ₹350-400 crores. The property is reportedly set to be replaced by a 22-floor tower.

Explaining the decision to sell the bungalow, sources had revealed to Hindustan Times that Dev Anand's son, Suniel, resides in the United States, while his daughter, Devina, lives in Ooty with their mother, Kalpana Kartik. With no family members residing in Mumbai to oversee the property, the Anand family opted to sell it. This move follows a similar decision made around a decade ago when Dev Anand's studio in Mumbai was sold. The proceeds from the studio's sale were used to purchase three apartments, with one each allocated to Suniel, Devina, and Kalpana Kartik.

Ketan Anand's clear denial has put an end to the speculation surrounding the sale of this iconic property associated with the legendary Dev Anand and his family.

Dev Anand had chosen Juhu to build his home in 1950 when the area was relatively unfamiliar to many. In earlier interviews, he shared that he chose Juhu because he fell in love with the natural beauty of the place. However, over the years, Juhu has become crowded and bustling with activity, losing the quiet charm it once had.

