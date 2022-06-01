The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea against the upcoming movie Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar, which stated that the ruler was being depicted as a Rajput King and not a Gurjar as allegedly claimed by the book on which the film has been adapted from. A petition was filed by Gurjar Samaj Sarv Sangthan Sabha Ekta Samanya Samiti through advocate Rakesh Kumar.

Delhi High Court dismisses plea against Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Samrat Prithviraj

The petitioner sought to stay on the release of the film Samrat Prithviraj on the ground that it wrongly projects King Prithviraj as a Rajput, even though there is material available that indicates that he belonged to the Gurjar caste.

The Delhi Court disposed of the petition while recording the statement on behalf of YRF that the film is caste neutral and that there is no mention of King Prithviraj belonging either to the Rajput community or the Gurjar community. The film is only centered on glorifying the Indian warrior and king - Samrat Prithviraj. The team representing TMT Law Practice was led by Abhishek Malhotra-Managing Partner, Naomi Chandra-Partner and Sanya Dua-Senior Associate.

The film is set to release on 3rd June.

More Pages: Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.