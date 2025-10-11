Entertainment journalist Rahul Raut recently stirred excitement among fans of Delhi Crime with a tweet suggesting that the third season could premiere on Netflix India in mid-November. While Huma Qureshi joining the cast was already known, the fresh points revealed are the timing of the release and the season’s focus on the 2012 Baby Falak case.

Delhi Crime Season 3 rumoured for mid-November release, based on Baby Falak case

The third season, officially announced in February, follows DIG Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) and her team—Neeti (Rasika Dugal) and Bhupi—as they uncover a large-scale human trafficking operation. The season will reportedly revolve around the investigation into a missing baby, which unravels a ruthless trafficking network led by Huma Qureshi’s character, Meena.

Netflix’s synopsis reads: “When the search for an injured baby's missing mother unravels a massive human trafficking operation in India, DIG Vartika Chaturvedi faces the most challenging case of her career. Pitted against the ruthless trafficker Meena, Vartika and her team must follow a trail of clues that leads them to uncover a vast trafficking network stretching far beyond India's borders. As the investigation intensifies, the stakes rise, and the case comes as a defining moment for Madam Sir.”

Though Netflix has not officially confirmed a release date, the mid-November speculation has already generated buzz online. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the acclaimed crime drama, with hopes high for an intense and emotionally gripping season.

