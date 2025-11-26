The beloved television comedy Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! is now making its way to the big screen — and the transition happened faster than anyone expected. According to an exclusive report by HTCity, the show’s long-awaited film adaptation has already been shot, and it was wrapped up in a record-breaking 20 days.

Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi, confirmed the astonishing timeline. She said, “Yes, the film has been shot in just 20 days!” and even joked, “We should be in Guinness Record!”

In addition to the core cast Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour, and Aasif Sheikh the movie will also feature actors Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Bijendra Kala.

The entire production was completed in the picturesque hill towns of Mussoorie and Dehradun. Speaking of the shoot, Shubhangi said, “Bohot thand mein shooting ki humne, it was very exciting and the shoot was over in March. It's a complete laughter ride!”

About what fans can expect, she hinted at some surprises, “Angoori kuch alag karti hui dikhegi. It is a surprise for the fans. The love they have given to the show, I hope they give to the film also! Bohot dil se banayi hui film hai!”

The announcement and swift production mark an exciting new chapter for the show, promising fans the same humour and charm now on the big screen.

