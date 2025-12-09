Deepika Padukone is reportedly in early discussions with Maddock Films to star opposite Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming mythological epic Mahavatar. The project directed by Amar Kaushik centres on the immortal warrior Parashurama and was announced in November 2024.

In the last week of November, Deepika was spotted at Maddock’s Santacruz office in Mumbai. Her visit fueled speculation that she might be joining the studio’s horror-comedy universe. However, sources now claim the talks are aimed at casting her in Mahavatar. As one insider told the publication, “The team has been looking for someone who can bring gravitas and emotional depth to the role written opposite Parashurama. Deepika fits that space perfectly. Conversations have begun, but they are still at an early stage. She is among the top names the studio has engaged with.”

Though the film is still in pre‑production and casting decisions remain tightly held, the female lead’s role is expected to carry significant weight. According to sources, “Amar Kaushik has been clear from the beginning that the character must have equal footing in the narrative.”

If Deepika signs on, Mahavatar will mark her first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. As of now, an official confirmation from Maddock Films or the actor’s camp is still awaited.

