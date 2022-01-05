There's a new release date for Shakun Batra's directorial Gehraiyaan. Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, the film will now release on Valentine's Day weekend, February 11, 2022. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Karan Johar with a series of new posters featuring the actors.

Directed by the very talented Shakun Batra, the much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path. Presented on the special occasion of the lead actor Deepika Padukone’s birthday, the newly released posters include captivating individual character posters for the lead cast, a heartwarming poster featuring Deepika and Siddhant and an ensemble poster with the leads. Adding to the curiosity and intrigue around the movie, the posters tease the audience with what one can expect with this relationship drama. The posters were first shared by Deepika Padukone who dedicated this to her fans. “On this special day, here is a gift for all the patience and love you have showered on me”.

Karan Johar wrote, "We can see the shore, till then we’ll dive into your love! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releases Feb 11."

The teaser of the film was also well received by the audience. The makers were all set to launch the trailer of the film in the coming week in Alibaug. However, they decided to not go ahead with it owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Talking about the film, director Shakun Batra had earlier said, "Gehraiyaan for me is not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around. I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I believe audiences will relate to this film very closely and I am looking forward to receiving the reactions from the audiences across the globe.”

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions & Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie is a relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go, and taking control of ones' life path.

