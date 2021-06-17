Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.06.2021 | 8:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Deepika Padukone launches ‘A Chain of Wellbeing’ on her social media

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor and mental health advocate Deepika Padukone took to her social media today to launch 'A Chain Of Well-being', which is a digital guide that focuses on bringing to the forefront things that would support people in coping with overall gloom/overwhelm, given the times we all live in.

Deepika Padukone launches 'A Chain of Wellbeing' on her social media

Deepika used the 'Guides' feature of Instagram to compile a checklist of 'Chain of Wellbeing'. Introducing it, she wrote, "A gentle reminder to take care".

The well being guide has been launched by the actress in collaboration with several other social media handles, who are working towards a similar goal, to help reach out to a wide array of audiences.

The United Nations' agency, UNICEF India has also partnered with the actress for the "Chain of Wellbeing" along with several other digital influencers. Recently, UNICEF India took to their social media to share a guide on 'Mangaging Trauma and Loss', tagging Deepika and 'The Live Laugh Love Foundation'

In the caption, they wrote, "We’ve all been emotionally impacted by the devastating effects of #COVID-19. Children are impacted too and may feel lost and unloved. Here’s some tips for parents and caregivers on how to reach out to children to let them know they are not alone."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UNICEF India (@unicefindia)

Other content creators and influencers too have shared similar posts on their social media, to support the actress' initiative, like 'Vitamin Stree', 'The Artidote', 'Sunaksha Iyer', among others.

The intent is to create a guide from thought leaders and powerful voices in the field of mental health that extends support to the ones in need. In the past too, Deepika had collaborated with the social media giant, Instagram to launch a 'Wellness Guide' during the first wave of Covid-19 in May 2020.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathan to resume shooting on June 21

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Manushi Chhillar signs her third YRF film;…

20 Years Of Lagaan: Aamir Khan and team…

Aamir Khan reveals that he’d love to play…

Aamir Khan to resume shooting for Laal Singh…

SCOOP: Manoj Bajpayee’s remuneration for The…

Aamir Khan to play a game of chess with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification