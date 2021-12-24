comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.12.2021 | 3:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan welcome Anil Kapoor to Fighter

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Anil Kapoor who turns a year older today is being flooded with wishes from his colleagues and fans. Actors Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan also took to their social media handle to wish him and also welcomed him to the team of Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be Bollywood's first action franchise.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan welcome Anil Kapoor to Fighter

Sharing a picture with Anil Kapoor and Siddharth Anand, Hrithik wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor ! Best wishes to you Sir.”

He added, “From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter!”


Deepika, too, welcomed the senior actor to the team of Fighter. She took to her Instagram stories to share the same picture shared by Hrithik and wrote, Welcome to #Fighter Birthday Boy!! @anilkapoor (sic).”

Meanwhile, Fighter was announced earlier this year on Hrithik's birthday. This will be India's first aerial action franchise and will be the first time that Deepika and Hrithik will be seen together on the screen. This is also the first time that Anil Kapoor will be sharing screen with Hrithik Roshan.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor wins the internet with his hilarious birthday post for uncle Anil Kapoor

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shaheer Sheikh to play the protagonist in…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Varun Dhawan for…

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to be the first…

Chris Martin reveals Coldplay will stop…

Shah Rukh Khan won’t travel out of Mumbai…

BTS' SUGA tests positive for COVID-19 after…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification