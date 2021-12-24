Anil Kapoor who turns a year older today is being flooded with wishes from his colleagues and fans. Actors Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan also took to their social media handle to wish him and also welcomed him to the team of Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be Bollywood's first action franchise.

Sharing a picture with Anil Kapoor and Siddharth Anand, Hrithik wrote, "Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor ! Best wishes to you Sir.”

He added, “From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter!”

Deepika, too, welcomed the senior actor to the team of Fighter. She took to her Instagram stories to share the same picture shared by Hrithik and wrote, Welcome to #Fighter Birthday Boy!! @anilkapoor (sic).”

Meanwhile, Fighter was announced earlier this year on Hrithik's birthday. This will be India's first aerial action franchise and will be the first time that Deepika and Hrithik will be seen together on the screen. This is also the first time that Anil Kapoor will be sharing screen with Hrithik Roshan.

