Last Updated 21.01.2020 | 1:17 PM IST

Deepika Padukone expresses gratitude on receiving the Crystal Award 2020 for The Live Love Laugh Foundation

Bollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone is one of the few A-list celebrities who have addressed mental health as an important issue to discuss and not just a taboo. The Chhapaak actress has been a victim of depression and has openly spoken about it in public, post which, she started her own The Live Laugh Love Foundation that has been garnering her all the more respect for her work. The foundation helps mental health victims as much as they can and Deepika Padukone has been acknowledged for her initiative.

The actress posted a picture from last night where she received the Crystal Awards at World Economic Forum 2020 for raising awareness on mental health. Deepika Padukone has expressed her gratitude as she posed with the trophy, making her husband Ranveer Singh proud! Dressed in a gorgeous gown by Alex Perry, Deepika Padukone has managed to steal hearts yet again!

GRATITUDE!???????? #crystalaward2020 #wef2020 @tlllfoundation

Deepika Padukone will next be seen playing the role of Romi Dev in Kabir Khan’s ’83.

