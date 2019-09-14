Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.09.2019 | 6:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dream Girl Chhichhore War Mission Mangal Batla House Saaho
follow us on

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan performs hand to hand combats during the last schedule

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The climax of Salman Khan‘s Dabangg 3 was recently shot. People familiar to the Dabangg franchise would know that his cop avatar quite a lot of kicking and punching. This time, we hear, it got pretty intense. Already a fitness freak who never misses a day’s work out, Salman underwent rigorous training to get his physique right.

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan performs hand to hand combats during the last schedule

In fact, the actor also performed a sequence that demanded him to do an intense hand to hand combat. He also has a couple of bare body shots, and an optimum level of fitness and strength was mandatory for that. The shoot of the last schedule of climax sequence took place in between 4th and 8th September.

Dabangg 3 marks the second union of Salman and Prabhu Dheva, after Wanted. This is the superstar’s first film that will be dubbed in multiple languages. While Salman is arguably the biggest crowd-puller of Bollywood, makers reportedly feel that releasing in the film various languages will be a good decision since it emphasises on Salman’s pan India stardom.

The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan, and will release on December 20.

 

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to…

National Award-Winning Director accuses…

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that Veere Di…

Arjun Kapoor reveals his intention behind…

Amitabh Bachchan shares interesting details…

Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha is all…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification