Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.11.2019 | 10:53 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Dabangg 3 asked to remove visuals of sadhus dancing but CBFC unlikely to comply

BySubhash K. Jha

Religious intolerance get a new definition this week as a fundamentalist organization has asked the  Central Board Of Film Certification to remove visuals of Sadhus dressed as gods dancing with Salman Khan to the sound of ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’.

Dabangg 3 asked to remove visuals of sadhus dancing but CBFC unlikely to comply

Says the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, “If the movie happens to be on the lines of what we have seen in the trailer, it is extremely shocking depiction of Hindu deities and sadhus and also goes at great lengths to humiliate and poke fun at the basic foundations of Sanatana Dharma.”

However, it is unlikely that the aforementioned  visuals will be removed from the film. A source close to Dabangg 3 says, “The song and its visuals have been cleared by the censor board. There is nothing scandalous or improper about Sadhus dancing. They do so quite often in real life. This is  one more example of niche religious organizations trying to gain publicity by fastening their fortunes to a huge franchise. There will be no compromise on  this issue.”

Sources say Prabhu Dheva who directs the film and has choreographed the song is trying to wrap his head around the controversy.

“During Ram Leela and Dussehra, there’s a tradition of folks dressed up as the Gods singing and dancing. How is this wrong?” wonders a source close to Prabhu Dheva.

The CBFC is unlikely to entertain the demand of the fundamentalists.

Also Read: DABANGG 3: Millennial Munni, Warina Hussain, praises Salman Khan; says he doesn’t need choreography

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Panipat: "It was a wonderful experience to…

Supreme Court says no coercive action will…

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about actors…

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker urges people to…

Bhumi’s social media campaign, 'Vedika’s…

Here’s what Bobby Deol thinks about son…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification