After an extensive waiting period, The CW, which is co-owned by Warner Media and Paramount, has officially renewed seven of its dramas for the 2022-2023 TV season.

The CW renews 7 shows including The Flash, Riverdale, Kung Fu, Superman & Lois and more

As Deadline reports, The CW has handed early renewals to a large portion of its scripted schedule including The Flash. The youth-skewing network also has renewed All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois and Walker. The network announced that All American season 5, Riverdale season 7, Kung Fu season 3, Nancy Drew season 4, and Walker season 3 have been picked up for another year.

The renewal of flagship series The Flash for a ninth season, making it the network’s longest-running Arrow verse series, was paved earlier this year with the news that star Grant Gustin was in talks for a new deal. In addition to that, Superman & Lois season 3 has also been renewed, making the shows as the only two Arrowverse series returning for the 2022-2023 TV season. However, the network stressed that additional renewals might/will come later.

Riverdale also was expected to return for its seventh season, but there’s no news on whether this will be its last and final season. Kung Fu only launched its second season earlier this month but is now coming back for a third. As the outlet notes, the shows that are currently awaiting the news on renewal are Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, Naomi, Legacies, All American: Homecoming, Charmed, Roswell, NM, 4400, In The Dark, and DC's Stargirl.

Also Read: Supernatural, Gotham Knights, Walker prequels ordered at The CW

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.