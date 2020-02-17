Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.02.2020 | 9:14 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Love Aaj Kal Baaghi 3 Sooryavanshi Thappad Malang Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to shoot a romantic song in Goa

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, is currently shooting for Coolie No 1. He will once again collaborate with his father, David Dhawan for the remake of the 90s hit which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Sara Ali Khan is the leading lady and reprising the role of Karisma. Paresh Rawal will be stepping into the shoes of Kader Khan.

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan to shoot a romantic song in Goa

While the film is almost complete, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will head to Goa along with Jaaved Jaffery for the shoot of a romantic song. In the film, Sara hails from Goa and will be filming important scenes along with Jaaved that is integral for the narrative. The plan is to shoot this recreation of the original song at the beach locations and capture the scenic beauty. The song, right now unknown, is recreated by Tanishq Bagchi.

The original film featured some of the iconic songs including ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ and ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’ which will be recreated in the remake.

Pooja Entertainment's Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, is all set to release on May 1, 2020.

ALSO READ: Filmfare Awards 2020: Varun Dhawan shares a warm moment with the original Coolie No 1 Govinda

More Pages: Coolie No. 1 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Haridwar college gym to be renamed after…

Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania says…

'Dus Bahane 2.0' composers Vishal Dadlani -…

Aishwarya Rai and Vikram reunite with…

Rakul Preet Singh goes the vegan way!

Imtiaz Ali terminates his contract on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification