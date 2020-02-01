Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 01.02.2020 | 1:47 PM IST

Confirmed! Sonakshi Sinha to make her digital debut with a crime thriller directed by Reema Kagti

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonakshi Sinha had quite an eventful 2019, where she not only acted in four films but also judged a digital reality show. After the success of Dabangg 3, there was a lot of speculation around the actresses’ next project, and the audience were eagerly waiting for her to make an announcement.

Confirmed! Sonakshi Sinha to make her digital debut with a crime thriller directed by Reema Kagti

Earlier today, Sonakshi Sinha announced that she will be making her acting debut in the digital space with a series which will stream on Amazon Prime. A crime thriller by Reema Kagti, the show also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah and Vijay Verma. The show will be produced by Excel movies and Tiger Baby films.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

New beginnings!! SO excited to start our new series for Amazon @primevideoin with this extremely talented bunch!

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Sonakshi is also working on Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is scheduled to release on Independence Day, 2020.

