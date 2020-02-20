Bollywood Hungama

Confirmed! Ananya Panday to star in Vijay Deverakonda's next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

We were amongst the first ones to tell you that the makers of Vijay Deverakonda's new film were keen to get Ananya Panday on board for the same. While the rumours have been riff for some time now, Ananya was tight-lipped about it. Director Puri Jagannath has now made it official. He took to Twitter to share a handful of photos from the sets.

Confirmed! Ananya Panday to star in Vijay Deverakonda's next

"Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous @ananyapandayy for our Pan India venture with my hero @TheDeverakonda produced by @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 Having fun directing this cool venture," he wrote. The photos have Ananya bonding with Vijay and the team as they also undergo a script-reading session.


Ananya also shared the same photos on her social media accounts. "Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film with our director @purijagan," she wrote.


Ananya, who recently picked the Filmfare Best Debut Actress award for Student of the Year 2, was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She is also working on Ali Abbas Zafar's production Khaali Peeli, alongside Ishaan Khatter.

Also Read: Chunky Panday reveals he was in tears after daughter Ananya Panday won Filmfare award for best debut

