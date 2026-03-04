The appeal comes at a time when the region has witnessed serious military escalation.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya urges Government of India for safe return of his son Jay from Dubai, later deletes post

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has urged the Government of India to help bring his son back home from Dubai as tensions continue to rise in West Asia. The singer shared an emotional message on Instagram, revealing that his son, Jay Bhattacharya, is currently stranded in Dubai due to travel disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya urges Government of India for safe return of his son Jay from Dubai, later deletes post

Describing the situation as an “incredibly distressing time” for the family, Abhijeet wrote, “My son Jay Bhattacharya is currently stuck in Dubai, and as a father, this is an incredibly distressing time for our family. I sincerely request the Government of India and the Ministry of External Affairs to kindly look into his situation and help ensure his safe return to India at the earliest. We are hoping for your urgent support and intervention. Please help bring him home safely. @narendramodi@meaindia @moca_goi @amitshahofficial @jaybhattacharya_@airindia @emirates @indigo.6e @spicejetairlines.”

However, Abhijeet later deleted the post.

The appeal comes at a time when the region has witnessed serious military escalation. On February 28, Israel carried out what it called “preventive” missile strikes on Iran, leading to massive explosions in Tehran. Several missiles reportedly hit areas near University Street and the Jomhouri district of the Iranian capital. The strikes have further intensified tensions between Israel and Iran, amid existing strain involving the United States over a possible nuclear agreement.

Over the past two years, the long-standing shadow conflict between Israel and Iran has turned into direct military confrontations, including aerial strikes and missile attacks. Earlier this week, Israeli warplanes also launched airstrikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs following rocket fire from Lebanese territory.

Also Read: Sonal Chauhan assures safety in Dubai amid Iran conflict; Nora Fatehi says ‘things are going to escalate’ in emotional post

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.