Actress Kangana Ranaut has once again found herself in legal trouble for her tweet. A complaint has been filed against the actor in Gaya Civil Court for her "derogatory" remarks on Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) Chief Upendra Kushwaha.

Talking to a news agency, Vinay Kushwaha, the State General Secretary of RLSP, said that he has filed a complaint in the civil court. He said that on December 3, Kangana Ranaut posted a "derogatory comment" on the leader of Kushwaha’s stature through Twitter which he termed as unacceptable. Vinay Kushwaha urged the court to take strict action against the actor for the same. Lawyer Shambhu Prasad said that it is a "crime" to make derogatory comments against any leader.

On December 3, the Queen actor commented on a photo posted by a Twitter user mocking the RLSP chief.

Meanwhile, there have been multiple other complaints filed against the actress for her Twitter posts. She also got into a Twitter spat with actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh recently over the farm bills.

