Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.12.2020 | 9:01 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Durgamati Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for making derogatory comment against RLSP Chief Upendra Kushwaha

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Kangana Ranaut has once again found herself in legal trouble for her tweet. A complaint has been filed against the actor in Gaya Civil Court for her "derogatory" remarks on Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) Chief Upendra Kushwaha.

Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for making derogatory comment against RLSP Chief Upendra Kushwaha

Talking to a news agency, Vinay Kushwaha, the State General Secretary of RLSP, said that he has filed a complaint in the civil court. He said that on December 3, Kangana Ranaut posted a "derogatory comment" on the leader of Kushwaha’s stature through Twitter which he termed as unacceptable. Vinay Kushwaha urged the court to take strict action against the actor for the same. Lawyer Shambhu Prasad said that it is a "crime" to make derogatory comments against any leader.

On December 3, the Queen actor commented on a photo posted by a Twitter user mocking the RLSP chief.

Meanwhile, there have been multiple other complaints filed against the actress for her Twitter posts. She also got into a Twitter spat with actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh recently over the farm bills.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut slams food delivery service for favouring Diljit Dosanjh in their argument

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

YouTuber CarryMinati to make Bollywood debut…

With earnings of approx Rs. 356 crores,…

Bhumi Pednekar partners with global citizen…

Anubhav Sinha’s next to be a creature film…

Kylie Jenner is the highest paid celebrity…

Bhavana Pandey outshines in the professional…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification