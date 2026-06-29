CineNow, the pioneering film and entertainment investment platform, today announced that acclaimed media entrepreneur, producer and industry leader Siddharth Roy Kapur has associated with the company as Principal Advisor to the Founding Team.

CineNow appoints Siddharth Roy Kapur as Principal Advisor amid Rs 1,350 crores Film IP investment push

As CineNow advances its Rs 1,350-crores structured Film IP investment platform, Siddharth Roy Kapur will provide strategic guidance on content investment opportunities, industry partnerships, platform expansion and long-term value creation. His association with CineNow marks an important milestone in the company’s journey to establish film and content intellectual property as a credible institutional asset class while building the financial infrastructure for the next phase of growth in India’s entertainment industry.

Commenting on the development, Rohit Dalmia, Chairman and Managing Director, CineNow, said: "India’s media and entertainment industry is entering a defining decade. Consumption has scaled dramatically, content is increasingly becoming a global asset, and intellectual property is emerging as one of the most valuable forms of long-term value creation. However, the financial infrastructure around content remains underdeveloped. CineNow was created to bridge that gap by bringing transparency, governance, institutional capital and disciplined investment frameworks to the sector."

He further added, "We are privileged to have Siddharth Roy Kapur associated with CineNow as Principal Advisor to our Founding Team. His unparalleled experience across content creation, studio leadership and media entrepreneurship, combined with his deep understanding of audience behaviour and industry evolution, makes him one of the most respected voices in Indian entertainment. His strategic counsel will be invaluable as we continue building India’s most credible platform for entertainment investments."

Speaking on his association with CineNow, Siddharth Roy Kapur said: "The Indian entertainment industry is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by expanding audiences, multiple distribution platforms and the increasing strategic importance of intellectual property. As the sector matures, innovative and well-governed capital solutions will play an important role in unlocking its next phase of growth. CineNow is building a unique platform at the intersection of content, capital and technology, and I am pleased to support the Founding Team as Principal Advisor and contribute to the company’s long-term vision."

Siddharth Roy Kapur brings decades of leadership experience across content creation, studio management and media entrepreneurship. Widely recognised for building and backing some of India’s most successful entertainment ventures, he is regarded as one of the foremost leaders in India’s media and entertainment industry. His insights into content economics, audience evolution and industry transformation will help guide CineNow’s strategic thinking as the company expands its engagement with creators, producers, investors and rights holders.

Also Read: Siddharth Roy Kapur credits Nagraj Manjule for Matka King’s authentic period detailing

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.