Acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli is gearing up to resume shooting for Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. As per the latest buzz, the production is scheduled to intensify starting July 7 in Hyderabad. The upcoming schedule will focus on filming one of the most demanding and significant segments of the movie: a massive war set-piece.

SS Rajamouli set to shoot Varanasi battle sequence featuring 3500 junior artists in Hyderabad: Report

Hyderabad set to host a Varanasi battle sequence

According to a report by Mid-Day, the scale of this specific sequence is completely unprecedented, surpassing even the grand standards previously established by Rajamouli. The sequence will feature the film's leading man, Mahesh Babu, alongside a massive crowd of 3,500 junior artists. Preparations for this complex shoot have already been underway for several weeks to ensure everything runs smoothly.

The reports of resuming the shoot come after the filmmaker captivated global audiences at La Cinémathèque Française in Paris. On June 27, he showcased the very first glimpse of the highly anticipated film. The exclusive preview of Varanasi marked the movie's debut presentation to a European audience, earning widespread applause and raising anticipation to new heights.

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Digital expansion to create an epic Vanar army

While the physical shoot involving thousands of performers is a massive undertaking, it is only the foundation for what will eventually appear on the big screen. The report stated that the true ambition of the sequence will be realized during post-production.

The thousands of live-action performers filmed on set will be digitally expanded using advanced visual effects. Through VFX technology, the on-screen army will be multiplied significantly to create a battle of epic proportions. The production team aims to deliver one of the largest battle spectacles ever attempted in the history of Indian cinema, with plans to showcase an astonishing 50,000 vanars on screen simultaneously.

Varanasi is being shaped as a grand mythological action epic. The narrative explores the thrilling adventures of its protagonist as he travels across different timelines. Alongside Mahesh Babu, the film features a stellar ensemble cast including Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj in pivotal roles. Audiences will have to wait a bit longer to see the final visual spectacle, as the movie is currently slated to hit theatres in April 2027.

Also Read: S.S. Rajamouli shares Varanasi update: “We have completed major portions, all the important big spectacle action sequences are done”

More Pages: Varanasi Box Office Collection

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