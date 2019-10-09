Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.10.2019 | 10:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput to turn entrepreneur with start-up focussing on sustainable energy

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput who was recently seen in the run-away hit Chhichhore has never shied away from expressing his love for science and space. The actor has in fact, on numerous occasions taken to social network expressing his interest in science. If that wasn’t all, Sushant had also claimed that he would like to send kids for workshops to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) and NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) and would also like to attend the latter himself. Now we hear, that the Chhichhore star is all set to turn entrepreneur.

Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput to turn entrepreneur with start-up focussing on sustainable energy

If what we hear is to be believed, then Sushant Singh Rajput is looking at setting up a start-up that focusses on exponential technology and sustainable energy. Apparently, Sushant will be heading to the United States to gain a better understanding of the field before he ventures into the start-up segment. However, it is unclear whether the actor would establish his company in India or the US.

Back on the film front, Sushant Singh Rajput who is still enjoying the recent success of Chhichhore, will next be seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial Drive followed by the Fault In Out Stars remake titled Dil Bechara.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput opens up about the first time he fell in love

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After battling cancer, Sonali Bendre plans…

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she let go of…

War Box Office: The Hrithik Roshan – Tiger…

Actor Mithun Chakraborty visits the RSS…

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Hemsworth to return to…

Parineeti Chopra roped in as brand…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification