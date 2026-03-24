Alaya F REACTS to nose job and lip fillers speculation after Lakmé Fashion Week walk: “I have not done anything”

Actor Alaya F recently addressed speculation around her appearance after walking the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week. Responding to comments suggesting she had undergone a nose job or lip fillers, the actor shared an Instagram story video clarifying that she has not opted for any cosmetic procedures.

Alaya F REACTS to nose job and lip fillers speculation after Lakmé Fashion Week walk: “I have not done anything”

In the video, Alaya said, “A lot of you guys think that I've gotten some surgery done — I'm getting like nose job and lip filler comments. I have not done anything, I promise. If I had, I would've told you. See, it's the same nose, same lips. Kuch nahi kiya hai maine. It's just the different lighting or it's good habits, hydration, lymphatic and face massages; I don't know.”

She further added, “Surgery toh nahi kiya hai maine; if I had done it, I would've happily told you. I'm not the type to hide about all of this or lie about all of this at all. See, it's the same, promise. God knows why you guys think I got something done. Nothing, it's the same only, promise.”

Her clarification came shortly after her runway appearance during the Max Fashion showcase at the event, where several brand-ambassador actors participated in various segments of the presentation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

The showcase began with Siddhant Chaturvedi opening the Max Urban segment. His entry set the tone for the presentation, bringing a relaxed and youthful energy to the runway. Later in the evening, Alaya walked for the same segment, presenting the collection with a confident and expressive presence that reflected the label’s focus on individuality and contemporary styling.

The core segment of the show featured Kalki Koechlin as the showstopper. Her appearance added a composed and distinctive note to the showcase. The evening concluded with a joint finale as Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alaya F returned to the runway together, closing the presentation in a celebratory moment that brought all three brand ambassadors on stage.

On the professional front, Alaya was last seen on the big screen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film received a mixed response at the box office.

She will next headline the upcoming series Storm, an Amazon Prime Video original backed by Hrithik Roshan. The project also features Saba Azad, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Srishti Shrivastava and Suvinder Vicky in key roles.

Also Read: Alaya F gets candid on fitness, fashion, and summer style – “If I love something, I’ll try it”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.