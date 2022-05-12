comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.05.2022 | 12:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

Chennai Express star Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar welcome a baby girl

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Photos of Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar posing during their pregnancy went viral on social media. As fans went gaga over their adorable chemistry of the couple, the recent news is that the couple have become parents to a little angel.

Chennai Express star Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar welcome a baby girl

Chennai Express star Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar welcome a baby girl

Reports have it that Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar have welcomed their first child, which is a baby girl. In earlier reports, Kratika had mentioned that Nikitin is super excited to welcome their first child and is so happy to become a father. In an interview to ETimes, Kratika had also spoken about the moment she shared the news to Nikitin. She had also added that the Dheer family had become very emotional when they shared the news. He had also spoken about how the entire family was well-prepared to welcome the kid. Her parents had flown to look after her too.

On the other hand, Nikitin Dheer also added that the baby room was designed by Kratika and his mother. He had also added that his kid is lucky because the kid will get to enjoy all the comfort that was not available for them, when they were kids.

We at Bollywood Hungama too wish the couple hearty congratulations!

Also ReadKratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer announce first pregnancy – “Dheer Junior coming this 2022”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jacqueline Fernandez seeks court permission…

Salman Khan sends out heartfelt condolences…

Sonakshi Sinha steps into the world of…

Jubin Nautiyal pens an open letter to…

Kim Sejeong, Nam Yoon Su and Choi Daniel…

Jeanne Du Barry: Johnny Depp's first film in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification