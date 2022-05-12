Photos of Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar posing during their pregnancy went viral on social media. As fans went gaga over their adorable chemistry of the couple, the recent news is that the couple have become parents to a little angel.

Chennai Express star Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar welcome a baby girl

Reports have it that Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar have welcomed their first child, which is a baby girl. In earlier reports, Kratika had mentioned that Nikitin is super excited to welcome their first child and is so happy to become a father. In an interview to ETimes, Kratika had also spoken about the moment she shared the news to Nikitin. She had also added that the Dheer family had become very emotional when they shared the news. He had also spoken about how the entire family was well-prepared to welcome the kid. Her parents had flown to look after her too.

On the other hand, Nikitin Dheer also added that the baby room was designed by Kratika and his mother. He had also added that his kid is lucky because the kid will get to enjoy all the comfort that was not available for them, when they were kids.

We at Bollywood Hungama too wish the couple hearty congratulations!

