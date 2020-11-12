Bollywood Hungama

BTS, TXT, Lee Hyun, G-Friend, NU’EST, Enhypen, Bumzu confirmed to perform at Big Hit Labels’ 2021 New Year’s Eve offline and online concerts 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

The year is about to end on a musical note. Korean agency Big Hit Labels has announced a family concert that will have artists under their label to perform at the 2021 New Year's Eve offline and online concerts. As of November 12, 2020, BTS, TXT, Lee Hyun, G-Friend, NU'EST, Enhypen, and Bumzu have been confirmed who will perform at the year-end ceremony.

BTS, TXT, Lee Hyun, G-Friend, NU'EST, Enhypen, Bumzu confirmed to perform at Big Hit Labels' 2021 New Year's Eve offline and online concerts 

According to the official statement from Big Hit Labels on their social media platform Weverse, "The ‘2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse’ will be held as both an online live-streaming and offline (in-person) performance event on December 31(Thur), 2020. ‘2021 NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE presented by Weverse’ will be the first concert to feature Big Hit Labels artists in one grand event, capped with the countdown to welcome in the new year."

The statement further read, "Limited seating will be available for the offline (in-person) performance due to seat-spacing guidelines mandated by government COVID-19 prevention measures. If the offline concert must be cancelled due to further government regulations, the event will only be live-streamed online. All ticket reservations will be refunded in full if the offline event is cancelled."

Additional details will be provided by the label incase the offline guidelines are changed and updated. As of now, the group that can't attend the year-end concerts is SEVENTEEN.  Due to their busy schedule and already planned event for that day, the popular group won't be able to attend the NYE event.

This is the first Big Hit Labels family concert and it sure is exciting for the fans!

