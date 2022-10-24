comscore

BTS’ Jin leaves for Argentina to perform with Coldplay; Jungkook flies to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean band BTS’ member Jin was spotted at the international airport on Monday morning while leaving for Buenos Aires, Argentina to perform his solo single ‘The Astronaut’ at the Coldplay concert on October 28.

BTS' Jin leaves for Argentina to perform with Coldplay; Jungkook flies to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022

BTS’ Jin leaves for Argentina to perform with Coldplay; Jungkook flies to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022

On the morning of October 24, Jin arrived at the Seoul airport to leave for Argentina where he is set to perform his new single alongside the British band Coldplay. The pop singer looked dapper in Louis Vuitton holding a plushie of Wootteo which is his mascot for his solo promotions.

Jin and Coldplay will perform ‘The Astronaut’ live together for the first time. The concert will take place at Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium on October 28 (local time). A live cinema broadcast of the concert will be available worldwide. The live performance of the song will also be available to watch on BTS’ official YouTube channel after the concert ends. ‘The Astronaut,’ co-written by Jin and Coldplay, is set to be released at midnight ET on October 28.

Meanwhile, BTS’ youngest member Jungkook was also spotted at the Seoul airport, the same morning, as he was flying with a chartered aircraft to Qatar for promoting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He was spotted in casuals paired with glasses and greeting his fans and reporters.

On the work front, Jungkook was recently featured on Benny Blanco’s track ‘Bad Decisions’ along with Jin, Jimin and Jungkook. He also collaborated with Charlie Puth on his album for the track ‘Left and Right’.

Also Read: BTS’ Jin unveils ‘Outlander’ concept photos of new single ‘The Astronaut’ ahead of the October 28 release

