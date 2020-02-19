Bollywood Hungama

We broke it first! Arshad Warsi joins the cast of Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgavati

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

We had earlier reported that Arshad Warsi has joined the cast of the upcoming film Durgavati. The makers of the film have now made an official announcement of the same.

Joining Bhumi Pednekar in Durgavati, Arshad Warsi took to social media to share the news. Directed by Ashok G, Arshad started shoot today. Sharing the news, he wrote, " Excited to have joined the stellar cast and crew of #Durgavati today. Looking forward to a thrilling ride!"


The film is a remake of the Telugu movie Bhaagamathie starring Anushka Shetty. However, the makers have not made a formal announcement about the same. Director G Ashok who also helmed Bhagaamathie is directing Durgavati.

Bhaagamathie is the story about a female IAS officer Chanchala Reddy who is imprisoned in a haunted house. Eventually, things take a drastic turn when she gets possessed by a spirit. The film was a big hit at the Telugu box office.

Arshad Warsi will be seen playing a negative character. If the original movie is anything to go by, Arshad Warsi will be essaying the role played by actor Jayaram. In the film, Jayaram played the role of a shrewd politician who creates havoc in the life of the protagonist.

Presented by Akshay Kumar (Cape of Good Films) and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, produced by Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the crew has already started shoot for the scary-thriller.

