Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » BREAKING! Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Thama, and other five films of Maddock's horror-comedy universe get release dates; deets inside

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING! Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Thama, and other five films of Maddock’s horror-comedy universe get release dates; deets inside

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Maddock Films, under the leadership of producer Dinesh Vijan, has announced an ambitious slate of eight theatrical releases from their highly anticipated Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe (MHCU). The lineup promises to deliver a thrilling blend of laughter, spooks, and chills, with each film offering unique narratives to captivate audiences. Here's the complete schedule of releases spanning 2025 to 2028:

2025: Double Treat to End the Year

  1. Thama: Set to light up theaters during Diwali 2025, this film is expected to kickstart the universe with a bang.
  2. Shakti Shalini: Closing the year with a supernatural spectacle, the film is scheduled for release on December 31, 2025.

2026: Horror Meets Comedy

  1. Bhediya 2: The much-anticipated sequel to Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan, will roar into cinemas on August 14, 2026, promising another thrilling ride.
  2. Chamunda: A mysterious and spine-chilling addition to the universe, it is slated for release on December 4, 2026.

2027: Fan-Favorite Returns

  1. Stree 3: The third installment of the Stree franchise, which has garnered a cult following, will hit the big screens on August 13, 2027.
  2. Maha Muqabla: Bringing an epic clash of genres, this film is scheduled to release on December 24, 2027.

2028: Culmination of a Saga

  1. Pehla Mahayudh: The first installment of what seems to be an epic conclusion to the MHCU, releasing on August 11, 2028.
  2. Doosara Mahayudh: The final chapter of this universe is set to enthrall audiences on October 11, 2028.

A Genre-Defining Cinematic Universe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films is carving a niche in the Indian film industry with its genre-blending horror-comedies. Following the success of Stree, Bala, and Bhediya, this meticulously planned lineup aims to elevate the cinematic experience by introducing interconnected narratives and fan-favorite characters across eight films.

Also Read: CONFIRMED Sidharth Malhotra to romance Janhvi Kapoor in Maddock Films’ Param Sundari; Tushar Jalota directorial to release on July 25, 2025

