BREAKING: Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces Baiju Bawra as his next after Gangubai Kathiawadi!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been in the news this past year for his upcoming ambitious project, Inshallah, which did not go as planned. However, he has announced Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt which is slated to release on September 11, 2020. The project is really special for the director-actor duo since this is the first time they are working together.

BREAKING Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make Baiju Bawra after the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi!

Alia Bhatt had even expressed her joy and said that it was a dream come true for her to star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The man is known to make magnum opus films and has been making us fall in love with his films for a few decades. With Gangubai Kathiawadi already in the pipeline, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has already set his eyes on his next project. The director will make a film titled Baiju Bawra, a revenge story of a maverick maestro. Baiju Bawra is being said to be one of his most ambitious projects to date and is slated to release on Diwali 2021.

This is surely something to look forward to. Which actor do you think will look the best in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai will feature completely different music, says Sanjay Leela Bhansali

More Pages: Baiju Bawra Box Office Collection

