BREAKING! Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release on February 6 on Dhinchaak TV channel

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

It was reported earlier that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the 2020 blockbuster starring Allu Arjun, would be released in cinemas in Hindi on January 26, 2022. With the stupendous success of Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 in the North belt due to the Hindi dubbing, the makers of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had decided to release the film on the big screen. Since Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada, which is the Hindi remake of the Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde's film is currently under production, the makers eventually decided to cancel the theatrical release of the Telugu film in Hindi version and opted for satellite release instead.

BREAKING! Hindi version of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release on 

As per the latest update, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be directly released on February 6 on Dhinchaak TV channel. The news was confirmed on Saturday, January 22.

As per the official statement released earlier this week, “Manish Shah, promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing the same.”

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, was released in theatres on January 12, 2020. It went on to become a blockbuster. A Hindi remake is currently being shot with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, titled Shehzada.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Release of the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo CANCELLED

