The Producers Guild of India has issued a strongly worded official statement addressing what it describes as growing instances of talent, directors and technicians reneging on their commitments to producers, often at the eleventh hour. The statement comes at a time when industry disputes around professional commitments, film schedules and last-minute exits have become major talking points within the trade.

BREAKING: After Ranveer Singh exits Don 3 and Akshaye Khanna walks out of Drishyam 3, Producers Guild issues strong statement on last-minute exits

In its statement, the Producers Guild of India revealed that it has received formal complaints from its members, Excel Entertainment Private Limited and Panorama Studios International Limited, regarding such issues surfacing just days before the commencement of principal photography. While the Guild’s statement does not name any individual, the timing is significant as both production houses have recently been in the news over high-profile exits from major franchise films.

Excel Entertainment, headed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, has been facing an issue after Ranveer Singh walked out of Don 3. The film had generated tremendous curiosity ever since Ranveer was announced as the new Don, taking forward the iconic franchise after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. However, his exit from the much-awaited project reportedly created serious complications for the makers, especially after extensive preparations had already gone into mounting the film.

Meanwhile, Panorama Studios International, headed by Kumar Mangat Pathak, also dealt with a similar situation after Akshaye Khanna exited Drishyam 3. The development did not go down well with the producer. Kumar Mangat Pathak thundered against the last-minute exit, and it was the major talking point in the last week of 2025.

Against this backdrop, the Producers Guild’s statement assumes greater significance. The Guild stated that no member of the industry should indulge in behaviour that results in substantial financial losses to producers as well as to other verticals of the industry. It further added that such actions have “serious and far-reaching consequences” and undermine the spirit of trust, professionalism and mutual respect on which the film industry is built.

Statement by Producers Guild of India. pic.twitter.com/I4OoeTX5kC — Producers Guild of India (@producers_guild) June 3, 2026

The statement also highlighted that these instances do not merely affect the producers involved but can have a wider impact on the films concerned. According to the Guild, such actions can cause significant reputational damage, adversely impact the credibility and brand value of projects, and jeopardize the livelihoods of hundreds of technicians and crew members who depend on these films.

At the same time, the Producers Guild of India clarified that it stands for a free and fair business environment. The Guild said that it does not encourage any encumbrances or disruptions in the process of content production. It further stated that any position contrary to this principle is not ethical and harms the collaborative spirit of the filmmaking community.

The statement concluded by urging all parties to resolve their disputes amicably. The Guild also asserted that it will strive to protect the interests of the film fraternity.

With the Producers Guild now taking an official stand on the issue, all eyes will be on whether this statement leads to a broader industry discussion around accountability, contracts, professional conduct and dispute resolution mechanisms in Bollywood.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Don 3 was built around Ranveer Singh for 32 months; insiders question why the actor exited after extensive preparations

More Pages: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection

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