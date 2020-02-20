Bollywood Hungama

BREAKING: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan banned in Dubai & UAE

BySubhash K. Jha

Bad news for movie buffs in Dubai and the Middle East. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s love story won’t be screened in those parts. Nothing personal. It’s just that films with a gay theme are automatically banned in the Middle Eastern countries.

Breaking Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan banned in Dubai & UAE

A source from Dubai informs me, “We knew this was coming. Or, rather not coming. We really wanted to see what Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has to say, since it is the first Bollywood film that normalizes a gay relationship. Sadly, all films with a gay content are banned in these parts.”

Apparently Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan producers offered to edit out the smooch between Jitendra and Ayushmann. But they were sharply reminded that it wasn’t about the kiss but the content.

Okay then.

Also Read: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Jitendra Kumar reveals about the time when an HR guy proposed to him

More Pages: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection

Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

