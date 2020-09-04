Since the start of 2020, India’s premium production house, Yash Raj Films, has been in the news as they complete 50 years in the showbiz. There have been talks about them signing all top stars of the film industry for their 50 years slate from Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and many others. They are also planning to conduct a film festival across the world over the next one year reviving all the cult classics they have produced over the years. Bollywood Hungama has EXCLUSIVELY learnt that YRF is also planning to launch it’s own OTT platform.

“Currently, the rights of all YRF films are with Amazon, however, they are now planning to launch their own OTT platform too and rework on their terms and conditions with their digital platform. It will essentially serve as a library for all YRF films and the viewers can watch their favourite YRF film at the click of a button on a single platform,” a source shared with Bollywood Hungama. The source also revealed that YRF is also planning to unveil its own acting school. “Yes, you heard that right. YRF is one production house that often believes in supporting and nurturing the right talent and to take it a step further, they are also coming up with an exclusive acting school with the top names of the industry coming on board as the teaching staff,” the source informed Hungama.

All the announcements are expected to be made on Yash Chopra’s birthday i.e. 27th September and we are waiting to see the production house surprise us with many other things.

