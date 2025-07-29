Aamir Khan invited media for a special announcement on Tuesday, July 29, at a five star hotel in Mumbai. The invite didn't mention what the announcement would be about and hence, journalists assembled at the venue with lot of curiosity. Aamir came on stage and made the headline worthy announcement - his recent hit film Sitaare Zameen Par will not release on any OTT platform after completing it's theatrical run. There was a speculation about it for a while but Aamir never confirmed or denied his plans to opt for a YouTube release. But Aamir being a trend se, he chose to make this announcement in style.

BREAKING: Aamir Khan ADMITS that he was offered Rs. 125 cr for Sitaare Zameen Par’s OTT rights: “Mujhe woh badi company ke Rs 125 crore nahin chahiye. Mujhe meri audience ka sau rupaye chahiye”

Aamir Khan began his speech explaining how YouTube is having the largest penetration when it comes to online video platform in India. He further said that with the rise of UPI, it has become easy for the masses to make electronic payments with ease. Hence, the superstar decided to go the YouTube way.

While he was explaining the importance of YouTube and getting his film to the remote corners of the country, the screen behind displayed the poster of Sitaare Zameen Par. Along with the poster, it also mentioned that the sports drama will be out on August 1 on Aamir Khan's YouTube channel, that is, Aamir Khan Talkies. Aamir has opted for a Pay-Per-View basis, that is, one has to pay a nominal amount to access the film. Aamir has decided on Rs. 100 as the price point of his film.

Bollywood Hungama was the first one to write that Aamir Khan was offered Rs. 125 crores by Netflix to skip YouTube release and release his film on their platform. A journalist asked him about it and he said, "I have a lot of confidence in (pay-per-view) model and I'll tell you why. I don't want Rs. 125 crore from OTT platforms. I want Rs. 100 from the aam junta of our country. Mujhe woh badi company ke Rs 125 crore nahin chahiye. Mujhe meri audience ka sau rupaye chahiye. I trust my work and I trust my audience. If my work is worth it, the audience will first watch the film in theatre and then watch it on YouTube on pay per view."

Talking more on OTT deals, he explained, "Cinema ko usse nuksaan ho raha hai. Such a deal will benefit only me. I can't do it. It'll affect the industry in the long run. Hence, I refused."

