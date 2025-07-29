In her birthday week, Kriti Sanon has more than one reason to mark the occasion. The actress has expanded into business, leading her skincare venture over the past two years. She has established one of India’s notable celebrity-led brands in the competitive beauty industry.

Kriti Sanon’s Skincare Brand Crosses Rs 400 Cr: “One of the Most Personal and Fulfilling Journeys of My Life”

With revenue crossing Rs. 400 crores and a 60% repeat customer rate, the brand has seen significant growth. It currently serves over 19,000 pin codes across India, with its consumer base increasing from 1 million last year to 4 million this year. Kriti Sanon, who has an engineering background, partnered with six engineers to build a D2C brand that reached Rs. 400 crore in gross sales within two years.

Reflecting on the journey, Kriti shared, “The past two years have been nothing short of incredible. Building HYPHEN from scratch has been one of the most personal and fulfilling journeys of my life. Watching it grow from an idea into a brand that so many of the consumers now trust and love — still feels surreal. I am so grateful to every single person who has believed in us and has chosen to HYPHEN us in their lives! This is only the beginning, where we continue to hyphen skincare with innovation and grow alongside a community that makes it all so worth it. Happy 2 years to us!”

Sanon’s brand focuses on science-based formulations, plant-based ingredients, and accessible pricing, a combination that has found a wide consumer base across India. Her active involvement has helped shape the brand’s direction and operations within the skincare sector.

