Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.11.2020 | 5:26 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Bombay HC dismisses plea to probe Disha Salian’s death; says any information regarding the death can be submitted to the police

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed to probe the 'unnatural death' of celebrity manager Disha Salian. The court said that if anyone has any information of a cognizable offence regarding the death then he or she may submit it to the police under the Criminal Procedure Code provisions under section 38 and 39.

Bombay HC dismisses plea to probe Disha Salian’s death; says any information regarding the death can be submitted to the police

The PIL was filed by Puneet Dhanda and his counsel Vineet Dhanda who represented him said that Salian died on June 8 and a few days later on June 14 Sushant Singh Rajput died. The counsel said that both the deaths were unnatural and claimed that media reports raised questions over the cause of her death.

Dhanda also said that the police only registered an accidental death report. The court asked him if he had submitted any information regarding the death after the police issued a press note seeking any information from the public. Dhanda responded in negative and said that “the petition is with them”. To this the court said "that will not do".

The court further said that if there is any foul play then the family members can approach the authorities. The court further said, “he is himself not sure of his locus standi given such circumstances we see no reason to entertain this PIL petition.’’

Earlier, in October the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a plea for a court monitored CBI probe in Disha Salina's death. The Court had given Dhanda the liberty to approach the HC.

ALSO READ: Sooraj Pancholi and Disha Salian’s parents file a complaint against actor Puneet Vashisht leveling defamation allegations

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kriti Sanon talks about the increasing cases…

"Bharti should know young girls look up to…

"Your talent should be your drug," Shekhar…

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa sent to…

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted…

Pratik Gandhi's next is a Gujarati romantic…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification