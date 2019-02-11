Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.02.2019 | 10:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gully Boy Sonchiriya Thackeray Uri Total Dhamaal Luka Chuppi
follow us on

Bollywood’s famous villain, Mahesh Anand, found dead at his Andheri home

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood has seen some uncertain deaths in the recent times and the famous Bollywood villain, Mahesh Anand is one of them. The 57 year-old actor was found dead in his Andheri apartment. Mahesh apparently lived alone in the house while his wife lived in Moscow.

Bollywood’s famous villain, Mahesh Anand, found dead at his Andheri home

The police found his body on Saturday in a decomposed state and he was said to have drinking problems. The police have sent his body to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. They have not ruled out the possibility of suicide even though there have been no signs of a suicide note.

The officials have said that the cause of death can only be identified after the post-mortem takes place. Mahesh was last seen in Govinda starrer Rangeela Raja that released last month and has been a part of some major 90’s hits including Shahenshah and Coolie No. 1.

We send out our deepest condolences to the family and friends.

Also Read: Did this actor commit suicide? Mahesh Anand pleaded with Pahlaj Nihalani to be added on to Govinda film

Tags : , , ,

Recommended for you

Did this actor commit suicide? Mahesh Anand…

Sridevi Death Anniversary: Boney Kapoor to…

Marathi actor, Ramesh Bhatkar, loses his…

Nana Patekar bereaved – The veteran actor’s…

Govinda’s nephew, Janwendra Ahuja, passes…

Arjun Rampal bereaved after the sad demise…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification