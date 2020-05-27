Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.05.2020 | 5:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar has recovered and tests negative for COVID-19 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Kiran Kumar who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 14 had recovered and tested negative for the third time. The actor was asymptomatic and was under home quarantine after he tested positive. 

Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar has recovered and tests negative for COVID-19 

Talking to a news agency Kiran Kumar revealed that his family is under isolation as a precautionary measure. The actor went to the hospital on May 14 for a medical check-up where the COVID-19 test was mandatory. He said that he tested positive even though he had no symptoms before the test or even after getting tested. He said that his family lives on the second floor of the building and he has quarantined himself on the third floor.

Kiran Kumar has featured in films like Dhadkan, Mujhse Dosti Karogi, Bobby Jasoos among several others.  

ALSO READ: Two members of Karan Johar’s household staff test positive for COVID-19; filmmaker’s family members and other staff tests negative

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 45 lakhs to CINTAA…

Vidya Balan unveils the first look of her…

From providing essential supplies to…

Irrfan Khan's last film Angrezi Medium set…

Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline…

Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to be back in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification