South Korean pop sensation BLACKPINK has achieved another milestone by becoming the first-ever female pop group to earn the title of Time magazine’s 2022 Entertainer of the Year.

BLACKPINK creates history by becoming the first female act to be named as Time Entertainer of the Year 2022

On December 5, Time Magazine unveiled their list of the year’s most influential people in each sector. The list also names BLACKPINK as this year’s Entertainer of the Year. “BLACKPINK is this generation’s icon that leads the trend, and the largest female band in the world,” the magazine remarks.

The magazine celebrated BLACKPINK’s success as the K-pop group that broke several records throughout the year, having “Born Pink” be the best-selling album by a Korean girl group, and occupying the title as the biggest musical act on YouTube.

As shared by CNN Entertainment, in a Time feature marking the Entertainer of the Year award, the quartet revisited their journey, from playing at Coachella in 2019 to performing “Pink Venom” at the VMAs earlier this year.

“We put in a lot of work so we could look like superwomen,” member Jennie told Time. “We’re very normal girls, at the end of the day.” Talking about their journey of struggles and success, Jennie said “If we consider this in the business way, we wouldn’t be able to do this.”

Previously, BLACKPINK was also selected as one of the artists for TIME 100 NEXT in 2019 and as a nominee for TIME’s Person of the Year for 2020. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently performing across Europe until the end of the year, as part of their “Born Pink” world tour.

Also Read: Director Ang Lee casts his son Mason Lee to play martial arts icon Bruce Lee in biopic

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.