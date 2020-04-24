Bollywood Hungama

On his birthday, Varun Dhawan donates towards daily wage labourers of the film industry

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
On his birthday, Varun Dhawan donates towards daily wage labourers of the film industry

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan celebrated his birthday today. On this occasion, the actor made a contribution to the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE). Ashoke Pandit on behalf of FWICE thanked Varun for the same.

On his birthday, Varun Dhawan donates towards daily wage labourers of the film industry

Ashoke Pandit who is the president of Indian Film and TV directors Association took to Twitter to thank Varun Dhawan for his contribution. Sharing the video he wrote, "@fwice_mum  thanks @Varun_dvn for donating towards the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry. Nearly 5 lakh cine workers, belonging to 32 crafts, wish him a very Happy Birthday. #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan #FWICEFightsCorona"


Varun Dhawan had earlier contributed Rs. 55 lakhs to the PM CARES Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The actor has been using his social media handle to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus. 

The daily wage labourers are one of the worst-hit by the nationwide lockdown as they have gone out of work. Several celebrities from the film fraternity including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have made generous contributions towards FWICE. 

