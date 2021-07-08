Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.07.2021 | 2:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Bigg Boss fame Rohan Mehra and Himanshi Khurana come together for a music video

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The trend of music videos has become synonymous among Bigg Boss contestants. We have witnessed several pairs doing music videos once they step outside the house. Taking this legacy ahead, Television actor Rohan Mehra and Punjabi star Himanshi Khurana are all set for a music video.

Bigg Boss fame Rohan Mehra and Himanshi Khurana come together for a music video

The duo is currently shooting in Russia and will be sharing the screen space for the first time. While talking to a tabloid, Rohan said that he is very excited about shooting with Himanshi Khurana as he would be seen in a new avatar which he would like to keep a secret for his fans until the song comes out.

The duo also took to their respective Instagram handles and shared their pictures from the sets and glimpses of their off time. Himanshi can be seen donning a pastel neon green look, while Rohan is sporting casuals in an all-black look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohan Mehra (@rohanmehraa)

He further said that his experience of shooting with Himanshi has also been very good as they have a lot of common topics to talk about especially Bigg Boss. As they both have been the contestants on that reality show in different seasons. Rohan participated in Season 10, while Himanshi appeared as a wild card entry in season 13. He also hopes of the audiences like their chemistry.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sonam Kapoor to make her digital debut;…

Nora Fatehi's fan who got her face tattooed…

Sara Ali Khan contributes towards Sonu…

Mother-daughter duo Sharmila Tagore and Soha…

Kriti Sanon to be part of a virtual…

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s ‘Guide section’ on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification