The 19th season of Bigg Boss began three weeks ago, and while the show started on a relatively slow note, it is now picking up pace with each passing episode. The third weekend brought a major twist with a double eviction — Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar were shown the exit doors. However, the ouster of two contestants in one go hasn’t slowed down the drama; in fact, it has only intensified.

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Shehbaz Badesha to be evicted after physical fight? Here’s what we know!

In the latest promo shared by the makers, viewers get a glimpse of tensions flaring up in the house. Composer Amaal Mallik is seen confronting actress Kunickaa Sadanand over her constant interference in kitchen duties, despite not being assigned that responsibility. Amaal firmly asks her to stop commenting and complaining, sparking a heated exchange between the two.

But the drama doesn’t end there. Actor Abhishek Bajaj, who was present during the argument, adds fuel to the fire with his remark — “Respect is earned.” This statement reportedly irked co-contestant Shehbaz Badesha, leading to yet another conflict. According to buzz, Shehbaz confronted Abhishek aggressively, and their spat may have even turned physical. Viewers will have to wait for tonight’s episode to see if the fight escalated enough to prompt Bigg Boss’ intervention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Meanwhile, social media has been buzzing with reactions to the showdown. While some netizens slammed Kunickaa for being “disrespectful” and constantly interfering in the kitchen, others supported Abhishek, agreeing that “respect is earned, not begged.” However, Shehbaz didn’t find much support, with several users branding him a “joker” and criticizing his alliance with Kunickaa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

With rising tempers, shifting alliances, and fiery confrontations, Bigg Boss 19 is finally serving the drama fans have been waiting for.

