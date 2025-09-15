Premiering on 26th September on ZEE5, the show is a gritty tale that follows Hemant Kumar’s fight for truth and dignity.

ZEE5 has released the trailer of its upcoming Hindi Original series Janaawar – The Beast Within, a crime drama set in the town of Chhand. Produced by Aarambh Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and directed by Shachindra Vats, the series features Bhuvan Arora in the lead role and will premiere on 26th September 2025, exclusively on ZEE5. The cast also includes Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, Vaibhav Yashvir, Eshika Dey, Vinod Suryavanshi, Amit Sharma, Badrul Islam, and Deekshha Sonalkar Tham in key roles.

Bhuvan Arora leads dark crime drama Janaawar – The Beast Within, trailer out now!

The trailer takes viewers into the town of Chhand, where Hemant Kumar (Bhuvan Arora), a dedicated police officer, becomes involved in a complex case. A headless body, stolen gold, and a missing person disturb the town’s uneasy calm, drawing Hemant into a challenging investigation while he also confronts personal and systemic struggles. As the story progresses, the legacy of the Gram Devta emerges, symbolizing identity shaped by courage rather than birth but Chhand still hides more than one secret.

Referred to as Chhand ka Milkha, Hemant finds himself navigating a web of secrets where everyone has a darker side some manage to control it, while others give in to it. Ultimately, the story raises the question of who becomes the hunter and who the prey.

Speaking about the trailer, Bhuvan Arora said, “Janaawar - The Beast Within is the kind of story that tests you not just as an actor, but as a human being. Playing Hemant Kumar was emotionally demanding because he carries so many battles like his duty, his identity, his family, and his inner demons. The trailer gives audiences just a glimpse of the intensity and scale of the world we’ve built, and I can’t wait for the audience to discover the layers of Hemant’s journey through the story.”

