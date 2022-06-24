A power-packed partnership calls for a power-packed present! Riding high on the mega-success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the dynamic collaboration that Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan hold, the producer presented India’s first McLaren GT to the talented actor. Apart from the trademark McLaren orange colour what is so striking about the car is the price tag of over Rs. 3.73 cr!

Bhushan Kumar gifts Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan India’s first McLaren GT worth over Rs. 3.73 cr

Right from entertaining the masses in 2018 with their maiden collaboration on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to the recent blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan have come a long way and given major hits that have fortified their relationship. The powerhouses not only gear up for yet another anticipated movie of the year Shehzada, but the audiences will be treated with more such announcements in the coming few days.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series says, "The dynamic, vivacious energy of Kartik Aaryan is infectious. We align creatively well and the bond that started on a very professional note definitely has now grown multifold in multiple collaborations we've done. His dedication to each project is commendable, this sports car is a token of appreciation for his hard work and grit. We instill confidence in him, and we aim to strengthen this collaboration in the future."

As for the McLaren GT a mid-mounted, 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out a massive 611 bhp powers the supercar. Mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with rear-wheel drive the McLaren GT can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds while 0 to 200 takes 9 seconds, with a top speed of 327 kmph.

With the addition of the McLaren GT, Kartik Aaryan’s garage features a BMW 5 Series, a MINI Cooper S Convertible, a Porsche 718 Boxster, and his favourite – the Lamborghini Urus Capsule Edition.

