Last Updated 21.02.2022 | 3:15 PM IST

Bhumi Pednekar wraps up the shoot of Red Chillies Entertainment’s Bhakshak in 39 days

By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bhakshak, inspired by true events, is set in the rustic and boisterous world of Bihar and lays bare the ground reality of crimes against women. The film revolves around the journey of an unwavering woman’s quest to seek justice and her perseverance in getting a heinous crime to light. Known for her versatility of portraying unique characters across majorly successful and critically acclaimed films, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen essaying the role of a feisty journalist in Bhakshak, who quickly realizes the consequences, threats and intimidation she may face as she uncovers a story. The film also stars seasoned actors Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

Bhumi Pednekar wraps up the shoot of Red Chillies Entertainment's Bhakshak in 39 days

Co-written by Pulkit and Jyotsana Nath, Bhakshak is also directed by Pulkit who has earlier directed the much-appreciated web series Bose: Dead or Alive.


Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak is a Red Chillies Entertainment production.

ALSO READ: “It is my honour to speak at the Harvard University and discuss the issue of climate change”, says Bhumi Pednekar

More Pages: Bhakshak Box Office Collection

