After unveiling the first look posters of all four lead actors of Bhoot Police, the makers have announced the release date of the film. The film starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arjun Kapoor will release on September 17 exclusively on Disney+Hotstar.

Over the past week, the makers introduced the lead characters in the film- Saif Ali Khan as Vibhooti, Arjun Kapoor as Chiraunji, Yami Gautam as Maya, and Jacqueline Fernandez as Kanika. The shoot of the film was wrapped earlier this year and it was expected to hit the theatres on September 10. However, owing to the second wave of the pandemic, the theatres in the country were shut down once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)



According to an earlier report in Bollywood Hungama, "The satellite and digital rights of Bhoot Police have been sold to Star Network for a sum in the range of Rs. 60 to 65 crores as compared to the budget of Rs 40 crores. With this deal, the producer, Ramesh Taurani, has made an easy table profit in the range of Rs. 20 to 25 crore with some more income expected from the sale or exploitation of music and other rights."

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. Coming soon on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

ALSO READ: First look: Jacqueline Fernandez stuns as Kanika, Yami Gautam is the enchanting Maya in Bhoot Police

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.