Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson is filing for divorce from her fourth husband Dan Hayhurst, who she married after three months of dating.

According to People publication, one of Pamela Anderson’s representatives shared that she has split from her bodyguard husband. The couple have been living in Canada since they tied the knot on Christmas Eve 2020.

Dan Hayhurst, a builder and bodyguard, was Pamela Anderson’s fourth husband whom she married on December 24, 2020, at her home in Vancouver Island, Canada. The pair began dating in September 2020 before marrying three months later. The two were confirmed to be in a relationship seven months after she split from Hollywood producer husband Jon Peters, to whom she was married for only 12 days.

Last February, the Playboy-model also appeared in a British Talk Show for an interview over a video call with her now-estranged husband Dan Hayhurst, where she shared how the two met and answered questions while in bed. “This is like the magic place to live, I guess. He was working here, and I got stuck here during Covid, and we stuck together, and we’re still stuck together,” she gushed.

“He’s the kind of guy I probably would have met if I would have stayed home and not went around the world and got crazy. I mean, I came home in one piece. It’s nice to be with, like, a real man who can actually change a light bulb.” the actress shared.

The Baywatch star was first married to Tommy Lee, with whom she shares sons Brandon and Dylan. She then married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006. She then went on to marry music producer Rick Salomon twice (2007 and 2013), which dissolved in less than a year. Anderson then married Jon Peters in January 2020.

