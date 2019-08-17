Barfi actress Roopa Ganguly’s son met with accident; says will not seek favours

Actor-turned-MP Roopa Ganguly’s son was sent to one-day police custody for allegedly crashing his car into the boundary wall of Royal Calcutta Golf Club in Kolkata.

According to reports, Ganguly’s son Akash Muklhipadhyay, 20, was under the influence of alcohol. On August 15, he allegedly rammed his car into a wall, leading to its collapse. Soon, after the accident, officers from the Jadavpur police station arrived at the spot and arrested Akash and seized the car. The Kolkata traffic department said that the car is registered under Roopa Ganguly’s name.

Roopa Ganguly, who is known for her role in Anurag Basu’s Barfi immediately took to social media and wrote, “My son has met with an accident near my residence. I called the police to take care of it with all legal implications. No favours or politics, please. I love my son and will take care of him but the law should take its own course.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest that West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh accused Trinamool Congress of trying to politicise the accident. He also warned them that if the police tried to implicate him in false cases then BJP too would legally engage itself into it. Ghosh told the media that they have not sought any special privileges.

On the other hand, TMC councillor Archana Dasgupta told the media that there are kids playing on the street and there could have been a major accident. She also said that Akash was drunk when he was rescued and has a history of reckless driving.