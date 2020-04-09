Bollywood Hungama

BANG BANG CON! BTS to host online concerts on April 18 and 19

ByMonica Yadav

BTS said STAY AT HOME and they will bring entertainment to you! Amid the global health crisis, the septet -RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - and their team took a decision to cancel their Seoul shows followed by postponing their rest of the Map Of The Soul Tour. Keeping in mind the safety of the group, their staff and the fans are of utmost importance, they will reschedule the dates.

In happy news, the South Korean group will host online concerts on April 18 and 19. Taking to their official social media, it was announced that it will be called BANG BANG CON! They will feature their past concert tours featurettes. This truly is exciting since they were supposed to kick-start the tour later this month.

Here's the schedule:

April 18:

1. 2015 BTS Live (HYYH on Stage)
2. 2016 BTS Lice (HYYH on Stage: Epilogue)
3. BTS 2014 Live Trilogy: Episode II The Red Bullet
4. BTS 3rd Muster (ARMY.ZIP+)

April 19:

1. 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour in Seoul
2. 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour The Final
3. BTS 4th Muster [Happily Ever After]
4. BTS World Tour LY in Seoul

BTS released their fourth LP 'Map Of The Soul: 7' on February 21, 2020.

ALSO READ: BTS can't stop enjoying the endearing stories of their BT21 animated characters, watch video

