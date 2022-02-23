Hollywood actor Aziz Ansari will reportedly team up with legendary performer Bill Murray to star in an untitled dramedy which will also mark his directorial debut. The feature film is based on a non-fiction book by Atul Gawande and is set at Searchlight Pictures.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Aziz Ansari, who is known for co-creating the Netflix comedy-drama series Master of None, is running quadruple duty on the project. On top of helming, the actor wrote the screenplay, will produce and star alongside Oscar nominee Bill Murray in the feature project.

The upcoming feature is based on the 2014 non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by surgeon Atul Gawande, a No. 1 New York Times bestseller. The New York Times Review of Books described it as a “moving and clear-eyed look at aging and death in our society, and at the harms we do in turning it into a medical problem, rather than a human one.” The Boston Globe called it a “masterful exploration of aging, death and the medical profession’s mishandling of both.”

Plot details for the film and characters to be played by Ansari and Murray have not been disclosed. Youree Henley will also co-produce alongside Ansari, with Taylor Friedman and Cameron Chidsey overseeing the project for Searchlight.

“Aziz Ansari is an incredible talent and, with this script, he brings a singular combination of insightful humor and pathos,” said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in a statement, according to THR. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with him on his feature directorial debut, which is long overdue, and, of course, working with the genius Bill Murray once again.”

Aziz Ansari is known for his iconic role as the energetic entrepreneur Tom Haverford on NBC’s Parks and Recreation. He earned two Emmy Awards for outstanding writing for a comedy for the hit Netflix series Master of None, which he also starred in and executive produced. He most recently also helmed his comedy special Aziz Ansari: Nightclub Comedian for Netflix.

The feature film is slated for a theatrical release in 2023.

