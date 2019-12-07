Bollywood Hungama

Ayushmann Khurrana to star in a romantic comedy produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With back-to-back hit films to his credit, Ayushmann Khurrana has become the go-to person for several filmmakers. The actor has delivered not only commercially successful films but has been appreciated by the critics as well.

Ayushmann Khurrana to star in a romantic comedy produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production

While the actor has largely been doing films that are socially relevant, Ayushmann has now signed a film under Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions. The film will be a romantic comedy. Further details about the film are still under wraps.

A few years ago, Ayushmann Khurrana had revealed in an interview that he was rejected by Dharma Productions when he had directly approached Karan for a movie during the initial phase of his career. Seems like life has come a full circle for Ayushmann Khurrana!

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana recently delivered seven back to back hit films, his last release being Bala. In Bala, the actor played the role of a man with premature balding. The film has crossed well over Rs 100 crores at the box office.

The actor will next be seen playing a gay character in the film Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan and will later be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about actors playing dark skinned characters or older characters  

